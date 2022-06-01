🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Council heard pitches Tuesday from 11 Republicans interested in filling the vacant eleventh council seat through 2023.

The applicants: David Chaump, Marc Dixon, Thomas Dombroski, Robert Fisher, Greg Griffin, Brian Kisenwether, Ronald Knapp, William Levinson, Matthew Mitchell, Arthur Savokinas and Richard Tihansky.

Council plans to vote on the appointment June 14. The seat is open because Republican Robert Schnee left council to become state representative in the 116th Legislative District through this year.

Several applicants cited finances and supporting incoming county manager Randy Robertson as top priorities. Also high on the list were thoughtful prioritizing of earmarks from the county’s American Rescue Plan funding and a plan to tackle infrastructure needs, including the aging prison.

A synopsis of the applicants:

• Chaump, of West Pittston, told council he is very independent and detail-oriented and would thoroughly research all matters and come to meetings “fully prepared and ready to go.”

He has a bachelor’s degree in professional music from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, teaching certification from Marywood University in Scranton and a master’s degree in instructional technology from Wilkes University.

He has worked as a music educator at the Abington Heights School District in Clarks Summit since 2003 and also participates in several additional ventures in the music and entertainment field.

• Dixon, of Wright Township, said he could provide “out-of-the-box thinking” to solve problems and is interested in increasing jobs and the quality of life to attract more residents and revenue to the area.

He is chief executive officer of UK-based Visum Technologies Plc and previously worked as business development director at Picsolve Inc. and for Kodak Alaris in the Americas. Dixon also served on the county ethics commission from 2018 to 2021 and was appointed board chairman. He also previously ran for county council twice.

• Dombroski, of Dallas, said his experience as a business owner and administrator would benefit council, adding that he often comes up with solutions that are not obvious to others.

Dombroski has been the president/owner of a commercial real estate rental business in Wilkes-Barre since 1993. He has bachelor’s degrees in accounting and information systems from King’s College.

• Fisher, of Salem Township, said he could be a “voice for the rural areas,” saying he talked to many in his area with the impression they are “underrepresented.”

Now retired, he has 45 years of experience in hospitals and other complex organizations, mostly as a chief financial officer. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bloomsburg University and a master’s degree in business administration from Wilkes University.

• Griffin, of Swoyersville, said he has demonstrated his ability to work with others, regardless of party affiliation, to address the opioid epidemic and added that his experience working in correctional services would provide insight to council.

He has Act 120 Municipal Police Officer certification from Lackawanna College and graduated from the Houston Police Academy in Texas and the U.S. Army Armor School in Kentucky. Griffin has worked as a municipal police officer and as a corrections officer at the State Correctional Institution at Retreat. He is founder of the Mothers’ Opioid Committee in Wilkes-Barre and coordinator of the New Roots Wilkes-Barre Blight Committee.

• Kisenwether, of Butler Township, said his experience as a Butler Township supervisor prepared him for the council role because he has dealt with budgets, contract negotiations, bond refinancing and emergency response.

He had served on the township’s sewer authority, planning commission and zoning hearing board and as an elected township supervisor for 12 years, with his most recent term ending in January. He was chairman of the board of supervisors for eight years.

He also has owned Kisenwether Auto Body since 1977.

• Knapp, of Nanticoke, said he had secured 8,546 votes for county council in the 2021 primary election, putting him next in line for the nomination, and noted this is a large number of county residents who want him to represent them.

He graduated from the Allied Medical and Technical Institute. Knapp also served in the Army Reserves as an administrative specialist for more than three years and was honorably discharged in 2008. He has owned and operated a rental property business since 1989.

• Levinson, of Wilkes-Barre, said fiscal responsibility would be his main focus because he believes everyone should live within their means.

He has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Penn State University and master’s degrees in chemistry/engineering, business administration and operations research and applied statistics.

Levinson has been principal of Levinson Productivity Systems, P.C. since 2002 and previously worked as a staff engineer.

• Mitchell, of Kingston, said he is a good listener, works well with others and pays attention to detail.

He said he has relevant experience working wtih municipalities and state goverment administrators and elected officials through his work at the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority. He worked at the authority for five years and most recently advanced to a position as GIS coordinator.

Mitchell studied music education and business administration at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the Luzerne County Community College.

• Savokinas, of Pittston Township, said he would make common-sense decisions in the best interest of the county — something he must do as a school administrator overseeing infrastructure, budgets and the needs of students, parents and taxpayers.

He has served as school administrator in the Pittston Area School District since 2008 and previously worked as a social studies teacher in the district. Savokinas has a bachelor of arts degree from King’s College and a master of science degree from the University of Scranton.

• Tihansky, of Sugarloaf Township, said he wants to focus on jobs to keep talented people in the area, which has been the focus of his work as cooperative education coordinator in the Hazleton Area School District since September.

He previously worked as a welding instructor for the district and has served on Conyngham Borough Council since 2019, currently as vice chairman.