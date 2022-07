🔊 Listen to this

Children in the afternoon Pre-K are from left, first row, Aiden Toot, Philip Castellino, Harper McGarrity, Rocco McGeer, Sadie Olmsted, and Myles DePriest. Second row, Audrey Bonczewski, Sebastian Bonczewski, Briella Pacchioni, Joseph Bartoli, Madison Brooks, Riley Smith and Sam Houston. Third row, Radley Guerin, Benjamin Radzavicz, Alex Kruchinsky, Jacob Davies and Hudson Tierney. Absent from photo, Aviana Bossom and Mercedes Mytych.

Children in the Pre-School daycare class are from left, first row, Bradley Yakus, Riley Regan, Madolyn O’Boyle, Briella Pacchioni and Hudson Kayrich. Second row, Brielle Kowalczyk, Luciana Zangardi, Michael Amitia, Cora Crossin and Kyle Vincavage. Third row, Rocklyn Harris, Ethan Wiencek, Sophia Layaou, Ben Maslar, Adalynn Elgonitis and Michael Lavelle.

The Cookie Corner recently held its 42nd annual gradation program outdoors at the school for Pre-Kindergarten children and their families. The program included songs, poetry, sign language and the presentation of diplomas. A “Broadway Musical” segment was added as a surprise for those attending. Graduates were attired in caps and gowns and refreshments were served at the conclusion of each program.