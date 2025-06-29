PITTSTON — Father Joe Sibilano, O.S.J. will be celebrating his 60th anniversary of the priesthood today at a Mass of Thanksgiving at 4 p.m. at St. Joseph Marello Parish at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 237 William St.

Fr. Joe, now a priest in residence at the Oblates of St. Joseph, served Greater Pittston churches at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church as an assistant pastor, then pastor; Oblates of St. Joseph Seminary rector; St. Rocco Church pastor; St. Anthony of Padua pastor of Christian Community; and St. Joseph Marello Parish pastor.

He also served as Pastor of Christian Community at St. Sebastian Church, Connecticut.

Fr. Joe, son of the late Giovanni and Antoinette (Accettura) Sibilano, was born in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy on Dec. 16, 1938.

He studied in Asti, Italy and completed his studies of Theology in Rome, Italy, where he was ordained to the Priesthood on March 19, 1965.

While in Rome, Fr. Joe received a Master’s Degree in Spirituality from the Pontificia Università Teresianum.

Fr. Joe came to the United States in Dec. 1965 and was assigned to St. Joseph’s Oblate Minor Seminary in Laflin, where he taught Latin and Italian to the Seminarians.

In 1975, Fr. Joe received a second Master’s Degree, this time in Guidance Counseling from the University of Scranton.

All are invited to a reception following Fr. Joe’s Thanksgiving Mass at the parish hall.