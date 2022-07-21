🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson said Thursday he cannot yet set a date on filling two top division head positions overseeing administrative and operational services.

Applications were due Monday, and Robertson said human resources delivered them to him Wednesday. He has not yet reviewed the submissions but said he will do so as soon as possible.

As previously reported, there were 23 applicants for administrative services and 11 for operational services.

He would like to present a nominee for at least one of these positions to council for its confirmation at its Aug. 9 meeting but said that target is a “big maybe” hinging on the scheduling of interviews and completion of other due diligence.

Related Video

Robertson said the human resources department informed him some of the applicants are from outside the area, reinforcing his decision to extend the application deadline and expand to a national search.

He is still on track to recommend a nominee to council next week to fill the third vacant division head position — chief solicitor overseeing the law division. There were five applicants for that position.

Council’s meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Robertson reposted all three division head openings at a higher maximum salary of $99,500, stressing the amount offered would be based on the experience and qualifications of the chosen nominees.

The head of administrative services oversees eight departments: elections, human resources, purchasing/acquisition, information technology, GIS/mapping, licensing/permits, community development and tourism.

The operational services division head covers engineering, roads and bridges, planning and zoning, 911, emergency management, buildings and grounds, the boiler plant and solid waste management.

The county has eight division head positions under home rule.