WEST PITTSTON — The Wyoming Area baseball program held an annual baseball camp at Atlas Field. Approximately 85 campers attended from Greater Pittston and surrounding communities. The camp was run by Warrior head varsity coach Rob Lemoncelli aided by his team’s coaching staff and current Warriors baseball team members. The four-day camp was held in the morning ending on Friday, July 29 with participants being treated to ice cream the day before.

— Tony Callaio