YATESVILLE — The beginning of Paint Pittston Pink is just on the horizon, with Paint the Night Pink – Lantern Launch and Awards Cerermony slated for Saturday, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. at Charley Trippi Stadium on the grounds of Pittston Area Senior High School.

According to Paint Pittson Pink’s official Facebook page, this is the first event of the 2022 series.

The schedule for the evening is as follows:

• 7:30 p.m. – Gather inside the stadium

• 7:45 p.m. – Awards Ceremony

• 8 p.m. – Lantern Launch from the field

This year’s awards are being presented “as a way of honoring, remembering, and giving thanks to our community members who have made an impact on the lives of others,” as stated on the Facebook page.

The Paint Pittston Pink Unsung Hero Award, given in honor of Qiana Murphy Lehman will be presented to John Adonizio.

The Paint Pittston Pink Award for Courage given in honor of Sara Mazzitelli will be presented to Erica Lynn Teixeira-Sowden.

The Paint Pittston Pink Celebration of Life Award given in memory of Brian and Annarose McNulty will be presented to the Family of Joseph J. Lenza, Jr.

The Paint Pittston Pink Survivor Award given in honor of Kara Martin will be presented to Gloria Blandina.

The Paint Pittston Pink Spirit of Community Award will be presented to David Pedri of The Luzerne Foundation.

The Paint Pittston Pink Pride of Pittston Award will be presented to the best-decorated Main Street business.

Food vendors will be available at 6:45 p.m. and include Callahan’s, The Front Porch Bake Shop, and Artisan’s Fire.

Lanterns will be available for purchase on location or by registering at the event’s RaceRoster page. A link can also be found on Paint Pittson Pink’s Facebook.