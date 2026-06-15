Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo will hold a special town hall meeting on Thursday, focused on county road and bridge projects.

“We are not here to make promises. We are here to show results and to be honest with the public about what we have done, what we are doing, and what we intend to do next,” Crocamo said in the announcement. “The people of this county deserve nothing less.”

The town hall will be at 5:30 p.m. at the county Operations Building, 1199 Wyoming Ave., in Wyoming, near the county-owned Wyoming Valley Airport.

During the session, the administration will present:

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• A review of road and bridge projects completed over the past year, including locations, scope of work, and outcomes for residents.

• A preview of planned infrastructure investments scheduled for the coming year, including projects currently in design, permitting, or procurement phases.

An open forum will also be included for residents to ask questions and share their priorities directly with county leadership, it said.

County residents often cite infrastructure repairs as a top priority.

The county has approximately 120 miles of roads and 300 bridges and culverts scattered within its boundaries, many of which were inherited from municipalities during the Great Depression.

“The people of Luzerne County have spoken, and we have listened,” Crocamo said. “Residents want a county government that shows up, not just at election time, but every day, out in the field, fixing roads, repairing bridges, and making the investments that improve quality of life. That is exactly what this administration is doing, and this town hall is our opportunity to show our work.”

The county administration said last year it was working with Reilly Associates in Pittston, the county’s outside engineer, to catalog and prioritize work on all county-owned bridges. Most of the bridges are on municipal roads in rural areas.

An ongoing maintenance program also must be established for both bridges and roads, Crocamo had said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.