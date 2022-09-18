Two customization design sessions are available at the Plant Parlor, Pittston, on Sept. 24. Customize shirts, bags, shoes, sneakers, and backpacks during one of the two sessions at the Parlor.

PITTSTON – Marissa Confair, the owner of eMCee Kicks, will be holding an apparel/shoe customization class at the Plant Parlor, 131 N. Main St., Pittston, on Saturday, Sept. 24.

There are two sessions: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Confair suggests class members to bring new or like new bags, sneakers, shoes, jackets, bags or hats for the three-hour session. Cost is $150 per session.

Based out of New York City for the last 15 years, 37-year-old Confair, a Wyoming Valley West graduate with heavy roots in Greater Pittston, studied fashion design at Philadelphia University, formerly Philadelphia Textiles and Science.

According to her mother, the former Mariella Bravyak, a Wyoming Area graduate, her daughter always had an interest in fashion and design.

“While back at college, her illustrators and teachers told her to specialize in shoes,” Mariella said. “Marissa was able to study in Rome for six weeks when she was at Philadelphia University.”

On Friday, Sept. 16, Confair accepted a shoemaking position with the Italian luxury fashion company, Golden Goose from Venice, Italy.

Silvio Campara, Golden Goose Global CEO, met with Confair the day before to ask her if she was would accept a position at their cobbler school. Confair jumped at the chance and accepted. She will leave right after the Sept. 24 classes at Pittston to fly to Milan, Italy, to begin her training.

Golden Goose is one of the largest shoe companies in the world where their slogan is “Perfect Imperfection.” They also have their own product line of bags, belts and clothing.

Such artists as singer/songwriter Taylor Swift and members of the Kardashian family, Mila Kunis, Megan Fox, Reece Witherspoon, J-Lo and Selena Gomez are big fans of Golden Goose products.

The customization class at Plant Parlor will be a one-day only, two session class featuring Confair teaching students the art of designing shoes and apparel.

“People do get a lot out of the class,” Confair said. “I bring a lot to the class of supplies and people will leave the class with a one-of-a-kind piece.”

Confair said students could bring any kind of apparel, shoe, sneaker, bag or backpack to the class.

“I provide all of the supplies to customize and teach them how to do it,” Confair added. “If they want to bring a pair a sneakers we can take off the Nike check and put on a new Nike swoosh. I can help you paint, I have new lacing systems, I have rhinestones, glitter, studs, grommets or whatever you need to create a new whole new sneaker if that is what you are choosing to work on.”

Confair said people travel near and far to take her classes in New York City.

“I’m excited to have eMCee kicks in the Parlor,” Marlene Verdine, owner of the Plant Parlor, said. “I’ve seen what Marissa has created over the years and I’m always blown away with her extraordinary talent. I think these classes are such a wonderful way for her to share her knowledge and guide people to make their very own one of one pieces. My son and I are both very excited to participate in a class as well.”

Confair also works for The Shoe Surgeon, based out of Los Angeles and New York City as the lead instructor at the New York City location.

Confair said the two sessions at the Plant Parlor are filling up fast.

For your ticket and reservation to either class, set your online browser to: https://tinyurl.com/2fmnxwnr.