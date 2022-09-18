The Wyoming Area Scholarship Program holds a unique celebration program announcing the scholarship recipients. Both the recipients and the scholarship donor have the change to meet in person at the celebration program held prior to graduation.

Long-serving chair, Rosella Fedor, of the Wyoming Area Scholarship Program addresses the audience of a past Scholarship Celebration progam.

EXETER — Wyoming Area School District will present a special program on the scholarships offered to district’s students at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Secondary Center cafeteria.

“The program is especially important that seniors, juniors and their parents plan to attend this meeting,” Rosella Fedor, Wyoming Area Scholarship Program 2023 chair, said. “This program is for anyone interested in hearing about the scholarships offered through this program. Seniors and their parents are urged to attend. It is not too early for underclassmen and their parents to also plan on attending.”

A short program will review the awards available including eight new scholarships for this year. Just in the past four years, Wyoming Area has added 40 new scholarships without solicitation.

After the initial presentation donors and parents of recipients and recipients will be on hand to answer any questions regarding the program.

There are approximately 114 scholarships/awards available for 2023.

As of June 2022, $296,000.00 has been awarded to seniors selected by the various scholarship committees.

According to Fedor, the school is not involved in the selection process and each scholarship has its own selection committee.

“Wyoming Area is very proud of this very successful program,” Fedor added.

The Annual Scholarship Celebration ceremony uniting scholarship recipients with donors will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Secondary Center.