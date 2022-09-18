Home News Pittston Meals on Wheels Fundraiser News Pittston Meals on Wheels Fundraiser September 17, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp PITTSTON – Meals on Wheels held Wheels for Meals Bike Night & BBQ on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Pittston Tomato Fest lower lot. Over 200 bikes were on hand for the fundraiser benefitting Pittston Meals on Wheels. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pittston Second Presbyterian Church feeds first responders on 9/11 Gr. Pittston Santa Squad holds golf outing Luzerne County Council takes final step to secure infrastructure funding View Comments