WEST PITTSTON – The annual Wyoming Area football Ring of Pride inductions will take place on Friday, Oct. 14, during halftime of the home game against Lake-Lehman High School sponsored by the Wyoming Area Football Alumni Association.

This year’s seven inductees include Rich Belza, Anthony “Beno” Borzell ‘06, Anthony Bruno II, M.D. ‘89, Adam Kowalczyk ‘99, Nick O’Brien ‘12, Jimmy Serino ‘71, and Jackie Smith ’71. Belza and Borzell will be inducted posthumously.

Also being honored at halftime is the 2002 Wyoming Area Eastern Conference Championship team.

The WAFAA was founded in 1997 and in 1998 they created the Ring of Pride where each year former football team players or those associated with the football program are inducted into the hall of fame.

With the seven new inductees from the class of 2022, the Ring of Pride is up to 112 members.

The WAFAA is a nonprofit organization whose mission statement is to promote excellence and leadership skills for Wyoming Area football student/athletes on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

The WAFAA not only recognizes those that have contributed to the football program’s 56-year history, but also raises money for the Wyoming Area scholarship program benefitting graduating student-athletes totaling over $100,000 since 1998.

The WAFAA, in the past, has funded projects such as new lockers at the football field house, new weight equipment in the weight room, championship rings for the 2019 state championship team, the summer athletic program, state championship signage on the field, a mural above the field house and a mural at the weight room celebrating the 2019 championship football team’s accomplishment.

WAFAA has also funded additional football equipment and gear for the players and coaches.

The 2022 class inductees are:

Rich Belza (posthumously)

• West Wyoming High School football/baseball team member

• Wyoming Area freshman football coach

• Crestwood School District varsity football coach

• PIAA football official officiating from mini football to high school

• President and coach of Wyoming/West Wyoming mini football

• Wyoming/West Wyoming Little League coach

• Active member in DARE program at WA

John Anthony “Beno” Borzell (2006) (posthumously)

• Football (letter) – defense – 2nd top leading tackler (junior-senior years), offense – wide receiver

• Baseball (letter), weightlifting teams

• American Legion baseball team (top hitter – two-years)

• Recipient of the Al Ciampi/Ring of Pride scholarship

• Annual WA baseball team MVP named in Beno’s honor

• WA Baseball scoreboard named in his honor

• Who’s Who Among American High School Students Sports Edition (2-years)

• Avid outdoorsman (hiking, climbing, hunting, fishing)

• John Anthony “Beno” Borzell Foundation donated 50 – $1,700.00 scholarships (10-years)

Anthony Bruno II, M.D. (1989)

• Football (letterman)

• Basketball

• Track (letterman) – District II Championships – 3rd place, 3200m Relay (1987), 2nd place, 1600m (1989), 3rd place pole vault (1990)

• Nation Honor Society, National Science Olympiad Award, graduated Magna Cum Laude

• Board Certified Plastic Surgeon

Adam Kowalczyk (1999)

• Baseball (four letters), 1-time 2nd team all-star, two-time honorable mention; ’98 Division II 3A Champions; six-year American Legion team (five-year starter)

• Football (two letters) one-time honorable mention, ’98 2A District Champions, ’99 WAFAA scholarship recipient; ’99 District 2A scholar-athlete award recipient

• Basketball (three letters)

• Wilkes University – four-year letterman, 2000 Rookie of the Year, 2002 Defensive Colonel Award, 2003 Team Captain, 131 career games played

Nick O’Brien (2012)

• WA letterman (10 letters) in football, baseball, track & field, wrestling

• 2012 District II football champion team member

• 2011 District II track & field javelin champion

• Full football scholarship to Bucknell University

• Bucknell University four-year starter (cornerback, kick returner)

Jimmy Serino (1971)

• Football – two-time Wyoming Valley Conference Championship team; special teams leader

• Track & Field – three-year member

• WA junior class president

• Active member of WAFAA

• Numerous Civil Service awards from 39-year Federal Government career including Commander’s Award for Outstanding Civilian Service from the Dept. of Air Force

Jackie Smith (1971)

• Football – two-year starter offensive line and linebacker (’69 & ’70)

• Co-captain Wyoming Valley Conference Championship team ‘70

• Wyoming Valley All-Conference all-star

• Sunday Independent and Times Leader All Scholastic Team

• UNICO (west) All-Star team

• Recipient of football scholarship to Villanova

• Three-year football starter at Villanova (linebacker)