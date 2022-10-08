Mere Mortals reunited on Sunday, Oct. 2, for Pittston Prohibition, after nearly two decades apart. Left to right: Eddie Appnel (guitar), Marko Marcinko (drums), Mark Kiesinger (bass), Pat Flynn (guitar). Left of camera shot: Nick Driscoll (keyboards/sax).

National recording act The Badlees returned to Pittston for the second annual Pittston Prohibition. In 2021, The Badless successfully reunited after Dupont resident, guitarist/songwriter Brett Alexander and bassist Paul Smith left the band in 2014. Left to right: Nyke Van Wyk, Alexander, Ron Simasek (drums), leader singer Pete Palladino. Hidden: Jeff Feltenberger, Paul Smith.

Bret Alexander, original member of the national rock band The Badlees, belts out a tune on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the 2nd Annual Pittston Prohibition event. Alexander is a Dupont, Pa. resident.

Eddie Appnel, lead singer of the Mere Mortals rock band, fronts the band’s reunion show at Pittston Prohibition. It’s been over 20 years since the local fan favorites played together.

PITTSTON – National recording act The Badlees headlined the 2nd Annual Pittston Prohibition event at the site of the Pittston Tomato Festival on Oct. 2.

Tropical Storm Ian threatened the six-hour, three-band show, but held off long enough to get all three acts in.

In 2021, The Badlees 2014 lineup reunited, including singer/songwriter and Dupont resident Bret Alexander, who is an founding member of the band.

The Badlees will be holding a new record release party on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at the FM Kirby Center presented by Karl Hall and the Kirby Center.

Also on the bill will be recording artist Joe Burke & Co., Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentleman.

Tickets are currently on sale at the Kirby Center Box Office (570-826-1100).