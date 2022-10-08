❮
PITTSTON – National recording act The Badlees headlined the 2nd Annual Pittston Prohibition event at the site of the Pittston Tomato Festival on Oct. 2.
Tropical Storm Ian threatened the six-hour, three-band show, but held off long enough to get all three acts in.
In 2021, The Badlees 2014 lineup reunited, including singer/songwriter and Dupont resident Bret Alexander, who is an founding member of the band.
The Badlees will be holding a new record release party on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at the FM Kirby Center presented by Karl Hall and the Kirby Center.
Also on the bill will be recording artist Joe Burke & Co., Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentleman.
Tickets are currently on sale at the Kirby Center Box Office (570-826-1100).