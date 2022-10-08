PITTSTON – After taking a hiatus due to the pandemic, the Greater Pittston YMCA’s 3-mile Jack-O-Lantern Jog and one-mile Fun Run will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, with a 9 a.m. start. Participants are encouraged to dress in a Halloween costume. An awards ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the YMCA gymnasium.

Each child entered in the Fun Run will receive a goody bag and a free pass to the YMCA’s Pumpkin Swim at 11 a.m. the completion of both races.

Costumes are highly recommended and prizes will be given for multiple categories at the awards ceremony.

“We are excited to bring back an event that allows families and participants the opportunity to engage in family fun while incorporating the Halloween spirit,” Jeremy Popiel, Greater Pittston YMCA executive director, said. “We will be having awards for our runners but also for participants who dress up in costumes. While there is a natural competitive spirit with any race, this event is all about fun for our community.”

The three-mile run will be held at the Luzerne Co. Recreation Trail 100-yards from the YMCA parking lot.

For those registering before Oct. 22, runners will be guaranteed a free t-shirt.

Participants may register the day of the race starting at 7:30 a.m. at the main lobby of the YMCA.

For additional questions or preregistration, contact Executive Director Jeremy Popiel at Jeremy.Popiel@WVYMCA.org or phone (570) 931-3700.