I don’t know about you, but I’m dying to see a commercial for Downy Fabric Softener, or even Brillo Pads, for that matter. I can’t wait until Election Day has come and gone.

What’s crazy is, a Cartwright commercial follows a Bognet commercial, followed by a Fetterman commercial followed by an Oz commercial. It’s crazy.

I suppose the insanity is more like how much money are those four guys spending to be elected?

I will be back, right after this word … “Calgon, take me away!”

We have become a society of curmudgeon people. I can recall running for office was a noble thing to do. You get to serve your neighbors and friends and help shape the country while doing it.

Being a politician was a dignified job, carrying a lot of pride, whereas today, used car salesmen are more dignified than a politician. No offense to used car salesmen and women.

Debates were civilized where nobody yelled or talked over a moderator or an opponent. When your two minutes were up, you stopped talking. Not today.

Candidates are pushing the envelope constantly, trying to get in the last word even if it’s over the moderator’s voice.

Who’s calling who a liar seems to be the biggest part of any debate these days?

The aggressor candidate digs, raises their voice, points a finger, shakes their head in disgust, and drags their opponent through the mud in an hour debate, several times.

What I really want is a candidate to run on what they plan to do. … Oh yeah, they call that a platform. I almost forgot that.

I’d love to see an incumbent run on their laurels, their accomplishments, and what they would have in store for us for their next term.

And now this commercial break … “I am stuck on Band-Aid brand, ‘cause Band-Aid’s stuck on me!”

I just need one regular commercial to make me feel normal again; I’ll even take a Buuuuusch beer commercial at this point.

Who never lived here, who worked for a corporate giant, who is a giant, who was a giant on TV?

Who cares! Just tell me what you will do for me and my family and my neighbors.

I admit, I didn’t watch any of the local debates because of my work schedule but I did tune in to the Bognet/Cartwright debate. All I witnessed for the 10 minutes was able to watch was Bognet on offense tagging Cartwright with Nancy Pelosi and “his buddy, best friend and pal, Joe Biden.” I wish I had a dollar for every time Bognet mentioned Nancy Pelosi’s name in those 10 minutes. Was it like that during the entire debate?

Cartwright on the other hand played defense and spent most of his time, calling Bognet liar, and how he worked for some agency that worked for the Saudi’s.

Again, how about raising some good issues like what are either men going to do to replace the Spc. Dale Kridlo and the Firefighter’s Memorial Bridges here in the Pittston/West Pittston area?

Will either person come through with money to build a levee for West Pittston residents or how can West Pittston gain back properties sold as buyouts from the 2011 flood and get those properties back on the tax roll?

I don’t know about you or the community you live in, but I’m kind of tired paying for two sewer bills – one for my borough and one to the sanitation authority.

School taxes are soaring ever higher and it’s to the point, people on fixed incomes can no longer take the heavy tax burden and still own a home they may have been living in for decades.

I know I don’t get very political and it’s on purpose regarding the column or even outside of the column, but I really don’t want to know or care about Cartwright’s private jet or Fetterman’s tattoos.

We will be right back after this commercial word … “Let yourself go with Cheerios, energy oats that help you grow. Big G, little O, Go with Cheerios!”

Where was I? Oh yeah, does it matter to me on how many houses Dr. Oz has? No, if he earned enough money to purchase them, then good on him. With that said, it does seem pretty clear he set up shop in PA just to run for office.

Does it matter to me if Fetterman had a stroke? Nope, not if he was cleared by a physician to do so.

A racecar driver cannot race if a doctor did not clear him or her after a crash and thankfully football players cannot re-enter a game or play the next week if they did not pass the concussion protocol.

We are less than two weeks away until Election Day. We’ll have to make a decision, a choice we’re privileged to do twice a year, to use our voice to pick our candidate to run our town, school board, county, state or federal jobs.

Give me back the old days of politics when you could disagree with a friend, family or neighbor and not have a brick thrown through your window.

And remember, “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.”

Quote of the week

“Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters.” – Abraham Lincoln

Thought of the week

“Democracy is the only system that persists in asking the pwers that be whether they are the powers that ought to be.” – Sydney J. Harris

Bumper stick

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.