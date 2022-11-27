This photo from the 2021 City of Pittston Toy Truck Christmas parade is shown traveling north on Main St., where hundreds lined Main St. waiting for the arrival of Santa Claus.

Santa Claus will arrive at the City of Pittston at the completion of the Toy Truck Christas Parade beginning at 6 p.m.

The City of Pittston’s 25’ Christmas tree will be lit at 6:00 p.m. during the evening’s festivities of La Festa Natale on Saturday, Dec. 3.

PITTSTON – La Festa Natale, the biggest Christmas event in the city, will take place next Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon to 8 p.m. at the Tomato Festival lot.

Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston Main St. manager, has outlined the day’s activities that include food trucks, an outdoor market, Toy Truck Parade with the arrival of Santa Claus, the official tree lighting by the city’s newest Ambassador, and Santa accepting visits from children.

“In addition to the food trucks at the site, there will be a heated dining tent so people can be warm while having a snack or meal,” Kroptavich said. “We never had a dining tent before so this should be a great addition to La Festa.”

Kroptavich said there would be 35 vendors on-site all afternoon into the evening, also inside a headed tent, as well as gift-wrapping station for those who need their gifts wrapped that day.

At 4:00 p.m., participants from the Pittston Summer in the City event will be performing at the bandshell until 5:00 p.m.

Broadway on the Boulevard will be performing at 5:30 p.m. with numerous dance acts.

At 6:00 p.m. is the Toy Truck Parade, sponsored by Froggy 101. It’s a fun vehicle parade where participants dress their trucks and cars in a Christmas theme with lights and decorations. The parade starts off of Kennedy Blvd. and circles back to Main St. past the Tomato Festival lot.

At the conclusion of the parade, everyone lining the parade route should make his or her way to the Tomato Festival lot for the tree lighting ceremony.

The tree lighting will be done in honor of the late Rick Kazmerick, a former employee of Community Bank and board members/immediate past president of Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce.

“We are asking if anyone who attends the tree lighting ceremony, if they could please donate a gift,” Kroptavich stated. “They can drop of the new gift at the bandshell.”

At the completion of the tree lighting, Santa Claus will accept visits from children to hear their Christmas wishes.

The first 500 children will receive a treat from Santa Claus, according to Kroptavich.