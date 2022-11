Greater Pittston Santa Squad volunteer Caroline Falzone, left, was stationed at the toy drop off at Charley Trippi Stadium. Some of the football participants stopped at the drop off spot to check out the latest donations.

During the 5th annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad Turkey Bowl, QB Tommy Granahan, right, looks left to see who’s open. The game was played for the first time at Charley Trippi Stadium when Pittston Area School District gave the organization permission to utilize the field and concession stand.

Members of the Lemonade Stand Squad collected $1,750.00 in lemonade sales over the summer to help defray the cost of purchasing toys for Christmas. Kneeling, left to right: Mika Fediw, Sophia Alu, Layla Marks. Standing: Sara Basile, Natalie McAndrew, Lydia Luvender, Lexi Bartle and Gianna Smith.

Approximately 50 participants took part in the 5th annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad Turkey Bowl at Charley Trippi Stadium. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

YATESVILLE – The Greater Pittston Santa Squad held its 5th Annual Turkey Bowl touch football game on Sunday, Nov. 20, at Charley Trippi Stadium.

Approximately 50 people participated in the game as well as volunteer in managing the food stand.

A toy drop off was held collecting several toys for the Santa Squad 2022 Christmas Campaign.

Food was donated for all participating as well as the general public.