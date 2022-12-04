WEST PITTSTON – With the holiday season rapidly approaching, the West Pittston Library has a December schedule filled with activities for children and adults.

December is National Novel Writing Month and to cap all the activities this month, a Writer’s Workshop will take place on Thursday, Dec. 22. Space is limited and going fast at press time. Point your browser to https://tinyurl.com/38dtud54 to see the events of the month. Also click on an event to check availability. If available, you may register for the event at that time.

Tying in with Writing Month, there is an Author Talk scheduled on Monday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. with authors Arthur and Joyce Becker discussing their novel “19 Days in March.”

Staying in the writing theme, there is a Resume Writing Workshop on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6:30 p.m.

This past Thursday, Library staffer Kendra-lee O’Brien, held a vintage deer painting class that was fully attended called Canvas & Cocktails: Vintage Deer.

Painting classes are held each month, so if you are interested, check the library’s schedule and call for registration.

Other events of note in Dec. are: Ugly Sweater Murder Mystery, Dec. 6, 7 p.m.; Holiday Movies, Saturday, Dec. 3, Dec. 10, Dec. 17 all beginning at 12:00 p.m.; Holiday Movie Trivia on Dec. 28, 6:15 p.m. Ages 9 and up.

Each Friday is Story Time at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Check for space availability through the link listed above.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the West Pittston Library will have a book fair at Barnes & Noble at the Arena Hub from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Purchase a book to help out the library.

The library will be closed on Dec. 24, Dec. 26, and Dec. 31. For further information or to sign up for the e-newsletter, go to https://wplibrary.org.

David J. Bauman serves at library director, Leza Thornton, business manager, Summer Belles, Youth Services coordinator, Kendra-lee O’Brien, Adult Program coordinator, and Aren Gonzalez, Jordan Riley, and Wynne Williams, circulation assistants.