PITTSTON – The Pittston Memorial Library is ending year one of the Sustainability Campaign on a good note surpassing the goal of $40,000.

Howard Grossman, PML financial director, reported the first year of a three-year drive is ending on a good note. The goal each year was set at $40,000 per year and at the end of 2022, the library has received and pledged $60,000.

The campaign’s original launch date was in 2020 but due to the pandemic, it was postponed and the 2021 campaign was cancelled all together. The campaign is currently a three-year mission ending in 2024.

Grossman said with the bar raised by $20,000, the library is looking for $60,000 for the second year.

“This has been successful and we’ve reached out to a lot of contacts in the county and other places and I think it will continue that way,” Grossman said. “Most people have signed up for three years, not everybody, but most signed up for the second year and the third year and we expect to meet the goal.”

Grossman eluded to the pledge form people signed to contribute to the Sustainability Campaign over the three years.

Lois Ostrowski, a PML board member said it is not necessary to pay a pledge over three years but the three-year pledge could be payed in the first year.

“With the library, a lot of the budget comes from fundraising, a big portion of the budget,” Ostrowski said. “There’s not enough money coming in from the state, county, city to manage the entire cost of operating the library, that’s why it’s necessary to continue with the Sustainability Campaign.”

The PML holds additional fundraisers to raise money for operational costs with the biggest fundraiser coming out of the James and Jean Yates Award Dinner where five annual awards, the James & Jean Yates Youth Leadership, the Sam Milazzo Volunteer of the Year, Corporate Distinction, Spirit of Community and Lifetime Achievement, are recognized.

In the past, the PML had an indoor mini-golf fundraiser, a 5K, and during the pandemic, a drive-thru dinner.

“Everyone is working together, the city, the YMCA, the library, the Downtown Pittston Partnership, so a lot of the fundraisers all come together to help the library,” Ostrowski added. “I’m not sure if they are working on a plan to help the library for 2023 as of now.”

Ostrowski said there is not a lot of funds or grants available for operational costs, which is why the Sustainability Campaign is critical and crucial to maintain library costs such as the utilities.

Tax-deductible donations are always being accepted at the library’s website at pittstonmemoriallibrary.org/donations.

If you are interested in donating to the Pittston Memorial Library, checks may be sent to 47 Broad St., Pittston, PA 18640.