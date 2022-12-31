Here we are – the first day of 2023 AD – or is it?

I recently came across what is a movement to change BC, Before Christ, and AD., After Death (Anno Domini), referring to life before Jesus Christ was born and of course, after he died.

Today, we live in a world of political correctness and there’s a movement to change BC to BCE or before common (current) era and AD to CE or common (current) era.

BCE and CE are used to remove the religious reference even though those initials still differentiate the time before Christ and after he was born.

Even though you may never have seen BCE or CE before, they are not new to the vernacular. The initials BCE first appeared in a book by Johannes Kepler in 1615 and CE in 1708 when Jewish religious scholars used it.

So if you see somewhere in your reading that today is Jan. 1, 2023 CE, you’ll know this is not a mistake or something newly created, it’s just a acronym for non-Christians.

2023, wow, hard to believe, but wasn’t it just yesterday we were worrying about what would happen to all of our electronics when the calendar changed to Jan. 1, 2000?

Time marches on, as the saying goes, and I came across the top 10 time quotes.

• “The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.” – Leo Tolstoy.

• “Time is money.” – Benjamin Franklin.

• “Time waits for no one.” – Folklore.

• “Better three hours too soon than a minute too late.” – William Shakespeare.

• “Lost time is never found again.” – Benjamin Franklin.

• “Time is the most valuable thing a man can spend.” – Theophrastus.

• “Time is the wisest counselor of all.” – Pericles.

• “The key is not spending time, but investing it.” – Stephen R. Covey.

• “It is the time you have wasted for your rose that makes your rose so important.” – Antoine de Saint-Exupery. “Punctuality is the thief of time.” – Oscar Wilde.

Of course there are plenty of other sayings regarding time and maybe you have a favorite as well.

There is the Dr. Seuss classic, “How did it get so late so soon? It’s night before it’s afternoon. December is here before it’s June. My goodness how the time has flewn. How did it get so late so soon?”

There are sayings about wasting time.

“Time is what we want most, but what we use worst.” – William Penn.

“A man who dares to waste one hour of time has not discovered the value of life.” – Charles Darwin.

“There is never enough time to do all the nothing you want.” – Bill Watterson.

There are sayings about controlling time.

“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” – Steve Jobs.

“We must use time as a tool, not as a crutch.” – John F. Kennedy.

“If we take care of the moments, the years take care of themselves.” – Maria Edgeworth.

“The common man is not concerned about the passage of time, the man of talent is driven by it.” – Shoppenhauer.

As we all know, time can be elusive.

“We all have our time machines. Some take us back, they’re called memories. Some take us forward, they’re called dreams.” – Jeremy Irons.

“Time is the longest distance between two places.” Tennessee Williams.

“Time changes everything except something within us which is always surprised by change.” – Thomas Hardy

Time is irreversible.

“You can’t have a better tomorrow if you are thinking about yesterday all the time.” – Charles F. Kettering.

“Regret for wasted time is more wasted time.” – Mason Cooley.

“Time flies over us, but leaves its shadow behind.” – Nathaniel Hawthorne.

“You can’t make up for lost time. You can only do better in the future.” – Ashley Ormon.

There’s one quote on time regarding love that I found that I like, and it’s by Leo Christopher. He said, “There’s only one thing more precious than our time and that’s who we spend it on.”

I believe people take for granted when a person wants to spend as much time on another.

Another would call that being smothered or clingy, but I don’t see it that way. Maybe I’m a hopeless romantic and I see it as an honor that an individual or more would want to spend time with me. I see it as a gift.

Speaking of gifts and time, my two daughters, Tiffany and Ashley, have birthdays this time of the year. Tiffany’s was a few days ago on Dec. 29 and Ashley’s birthday is on Jan. 13.

I don’t really talk much about my children because mentioning them publically is not always the wisest thing to do and since they are no longer children, writing about them isn’t the cutest thing to do.

The days of telling you Tiffany rode her bicycle for the first time without training wheels is decades past or Ashley making a great play at third base are just great memories of the past.

But as the years pass and they have come into their own as adults, we shed layers of father-daughter and become more person-to-person – equals if you will.

I find myself wanting to spend more time with them, because they are special.

Happy birthday ladies – I hope we have a great deal of time left together.

Quote of the week

“Time is free, but it’s priceless. You can’t own it, but you can use it. You can’t keep it, but you can spend it. Once you’ve lost it you can never get it back.” – Harvey Mackay

Thought of the week

“There is one kind of robber whom the law does not strike at, and who steals what is most precious to men: time.” – Napoleon I

Bumper stick

“Time brings all things to pass.” – Aeschylus