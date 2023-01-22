Students from Wyoming Area Catholic rehearse a song and dance of Into the Woods Jr., on the stage at the school.

Eighth-grade student Joslynn McNamara, left, and the ever enthusiastic four grader Nathan Piccotti prepare for their scene of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Fourteen-year-old Samantha Renfer will portray Cinderella in the play Into the Woods Jr. to be presented at Wyoming Area Catholic on Jan. 27 and Jan. 29.

EXETER – Wyoming Area Catholic (WAC) will present the musical play “Into the Woods JR” on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. under the direction of music teacher Doug Delescavage at the school’s auditorium. Admission is $5 per person.

“The premise of the musical is, it revolves around all your classic fairytale creatures,” Delescavage said. “You have Cinderella, the evil step family, you have Jack of Jack in the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood, Big Bad Wolf, and basically the whole show is about them living in the forest in a village and they all have their own storyline and by the end all the characters meet up at the same location to help restore the Kingdom.”

Delescavage said the underlying theme is to be careful for what you wish for and wishes do come true.

According to the “Into the Woods JR” website, “The musical centers on a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse, and wind up changed forever.”

Related Video

The students will dance and sing to an adapted score from the original play to make it more accessible for young performers.

Delescavage said he chose the play based off an experience he had at a Broadway Theater camp last summer when the camp acted one scene from the play.

“The kids really liked it at the camp, so I thought, why not bring it whole show to Wyoming Area Catholic,” Delescavage said. “This is my first show here (at WAC) and I’m really excited.

Auditions for the play took place last Oct. and rehearsals began in Nov.

“The parents of the students have been a huge help with the costumes, bringing in food, asking if they can help with the set,” Delescavage said. “Everybody has been very supportive.”

Fourteen-year-old, eighth grader Samantha Renfer is all excited to play Cinderella, a role she was hoping to get during auditions.

“I was really excited when I found out I got the role of Cinderella, I tried out for the role,” Renfer said. “I have one really big number (to sing) and I sing throughout the play.”

Renfer said she’s prepared and ready to go.

Nathan Piccotti, a 10-year-old, fourth grader, is raring to go and looking forward to the production next weekend. Piccotti will play Jack of Jack and the Beanstalk.

“I was actually going to go for a prince in the play, but I’ll take the lead role of Jack,” Piccotti said. “My two big songs are Giants in the Sky and Good-bye old Pal. I’m in every scene except scene five. I’m super excited.”

Piccotti said he would love to be a professional actor some day and if he could fit in karate somehow, that would suit him just fine.

Jennifer Hunter serves as assistant director. Eileen Rishcoff is the school’s principal.

Tickets are currently on sale by calling Donna at the WAC’s principal’s office at 570-654-7982.