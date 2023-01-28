Fork Over Love is celebrating its 2nd anniversary nourishing the community with a new system of care by feeding our neighbors like family.

In its second full year, Fork Over Love served more than 18,000 meals to individuals throughout Luzerne County while reinvesting more than $182,000 in Luzerne County’s small, locally-owned restaurant community.

“We are so grateful to our entire community—from the donors, corporate sponsors and foundations who fund the dinners, to the restaurant partners who cook them and the host sites and volunteers who provide the space for the meals to be served to our neighbors. Day in and day out you are all proof positive that we can increase access to hot, delicious dinners in a way that nourishes our entire community with dignity, grace and power,” Tracey Selingo, Founder/CEO of Fork Over Love, said.

Their will be a food distribution at 5 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the Hanover Area Junior Senior High School and at 5 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Pittston Area High School in Yatesville.

Fork Over Love Door Dash deliveries will also take place in neighborhoods throughout Luzerne County on Feb. 8 and Feb 22. For information on Door Dash deliveries and other upcoming events, you can subscribe to the email newsletter at forkoverlove.org.

Fork Over Love is a 501(c)(3) organization that purchases hot, chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and then distributes those meals at locations throughout the community for FREE. Everyone is welcome, from neighbors in need of meals, to those looking to pick up dinner and pay it forward to help support local restaurants.

Meals at the sites above will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Please do not arrive early. Food distribution will not begin until the start time listed. You may drive or walk up to receive food, unless otherwise noted. For more information or to donate to help provide meals for your community and support local restaurants, visit forkoverlove.org or call 570-331-8362.