PITTSTON – The Greater Pittston YMCA is offering pickleball lessons for beginners on Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. All those interested in one of the fastest growing sports in the country are welcome to join.

Lisa Lacari, Debbie Brady and Melissa Skutack, faculty and staff at Holy Rosary Catholic School, Duryea, started team play at the school after dismissal once a week.

Lacari learned pickleball from relatives and brought the game and rules back to Holy Rosary where she introduced it to the teachers.

“I loved it and I taught the teachers and we play once or twice a week in the gym, mainly on Thursday when the kids leave,” Lacari said. “Some of my other friends were interested, and it’s hard to bring them to Holy Rosary so we reached out to the Y they asked if we could teach it and we said yes. We are excited to bring the game to Pittston.”

The first week, 17 people signed up for the class on Jan. 16 and for the second week, over 20 players attended the Monday evening session. Pickleball is described as an indoor or outdoor racket/paddle sport where two players (singles), or four players (doubles), hit a perforated hollow polymer ball over a 36-inch-high net using solid-faced paddles.

Opponents on either side of the net hit the ball back and forth until one side commits a rule infraction. Pickleball was invented in 1965 as a children’s backyard game on Bainbridge Island, Washington.

It has taken decades to catch on, but now it’s one of the fastest growing sports in the nation.

Kim and her husband Barry Vangarelli, of Exeter, participated in the second class. Kim had been playing for some time and she wanted her husband to give it try.

“He did very well,” Kim said of her husband’s first attempt at pickleball.

“I liked it, it’s a good workout and I’ll do it again,” Barry said.

In addition to pickleball, the Vangarelli’s are avid golfers.

Alexa Endler, of Laflin, who is a guest at the Y, played for the first two weeks pickleball was offered. Endler’s friend Tara D’Amico had been playing pickleball and suggested she give it a try.

“My friend Tara had started playing saying it was a good time, “Endler said.

D’Amico, also of Laflin, said her mother is a fan of the sport and plays at various locations.

Both Endler and D’Amico said they would continue to play on Monday evenings.

“Once you play, you’re hooked,” Lacari said. “It’s such a social sport where you can play anywhere. It’s easy to catch on. We love it.”

Anyone is welcome to attend classes. Members are free and the guest fee is $10 per session.