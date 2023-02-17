Luzerne County Republicans are invited to attend two upcoming petition-signing events.

The Republican Women of Luzerne County will sponsor a petition signing Feb. 23 for county Republican candidates running for municipal, county and statewide offices in the May primary election.

The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Leggio’s, 64 East Center Hill Road, Dallas.

All eligible Republican voters are invited to attend to meet the candidates and sign their petitions. Complimentary food and beverages will be provided.

Theodore “T.J.” Fitzgerald said a petition-signing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 18, at Granteed’s Auto, 1330 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. Both candidates and voters are invited. Hot dogs, soda and water will be provided, he said.