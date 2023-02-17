WYOMING — America250PA brought its Keystone Classroom Initiative to the Wyoming Area’s Tenth Street Elementary School on Thursday in an effort to engage Pennsylvania youth and educate them about the Commonwealth and in anticipation of the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

Several volunteers and guest readers joined America250PA, including: PA State Sen. Lisa Baker; local members of Pennsylvania State Police as well as from Harrisburg and Altoona; Judge Tina Gartley of the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas; Chester Dudick, Jr. of the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office; Candice Kelly and Chris Bohinski of Eyewitness News WBRE-TV/WYOU-TV; Chelsea Strub and Emily Dress of WNEP-TV; Shakira Jackson, Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton; and several area business leaders.

The Keystone Classroom Initiative is a storytelling and visitation program for kindergarten through fourth grade classrooms, children’s hospitals, and youth camps across the Commonwealth. Along with an age-appropriate historical reenactor, storyteller, local celebrity, and/or mascot, America250PA will be visiting children across Pennsylvania to educate them about their shared Pennsylvania story, as well as distribute an originally designed America250PA Coloring Book and other Pennsylvania treats in anticipation of the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.