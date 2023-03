LAFLIN – The Oblates of St. Joseph celebrated the Mass of the Feast of St. Joseph with the Diocese of Scranton Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, D.D. officiating Mass.

Concelebrating with the bishop were approximately 20 priests of the Oblate and diocesan clergy.

Greater Pittston Knights of Columbus served as an honor guard. David Tighe will provide the Liturgical music.

Fr. Paul McDonnell serves as Oblates of St. Joseph rector.

– Tony Callaio