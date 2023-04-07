Luzerne County’s budget/finance department is asking council to retain the county’s American Rescue Plan Act consultant for three more years at a total cost of up to $908,392, according to Tuesday’s work session agenda.

Council had unanimously voted last June to hire Columbia, Maryland-based Booth Management Consulting for up to $350,000 to provide guidance for one year on American Rescue eligibility screening and funding administration.

The administration has argued the outside expertise is needed to ensure complicated regulations are followed and that funding awards withstand future federal auditing.

In the new request, budget/finance said the administration recommends keeping the consultant three more years for administration and grant management services. The expense would be paid with some of the remaining American Rescue funding not yet earmarked.

“Booth is nearing the completion of their first-year contract, and continuous service is suggested as to not hold up progress on the recently awarded grants and to ensure that all federal compliance requirements are met,” the submission said. “In addition, consultant continuity will also be extremely beneficial when the county’s ARPA funds are audited.”

During the three additional years, Booth’s work would include preparing grant execution packages, processing approved projects and reimbursement requests, completing quarterly reports and other American Rescue documentation, monitoring recipients and providing training, technical assistance and project management for all awarded projects, it said.

To date, council has approved 145 American Rescue allocations, including internal ones.

Booth was hired following a competitive search process, the administration reiterated.

Fifteen companies had responded to the county’s request for proposals. County staffers individually reviewed the proposals and chose to initially virtually interview six finalists. Two firms advanced to a second virtual interview, and the staff recommended Booth “based on overall ability of the firm to provide the services requested along with price,” the agenda submission said.

Booth offered the most cost-effective pricing, it said.

Although employees are familiar with the American Rescue program, there is no “subject matter expert” on staff, it said.

“Booth Management Consulting provides that expertise to ensure that all ARPA program requirements are followed. It can’t be stated enough, that this is critical component to a successful audit with the U.S. Treasury,” the agenda said.

Booth Management also carries professional liability insurance and other insurance coverage as part of its county contract, it said.

Council would have to approve the contract authorization at a future voting meeting for it to take effect.

Tuesday’s work session follows a 6 p.m. voting meeting at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, with instructions for remote attendance to be posted under council’s online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

Remaining funding

The county has approximately $11 million in American Rescue funding that has not been allocated by council, said county Acting Manager Brian Swetz.

Tuesday’s work session also indicates council will discuss the possibility of allocating American Rescue funds to West Hazleton and the county-owned Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort and Wyoming.

West Hazleton’s application seeking $850,000 toward rehabilitation of the Jaycee Drive Bridge over Black Creek was changed from ineligible to eligible by Booth following further review of the borough’s census data that qualify it as a “disproportionately impacted community,” according to communications.

Restoring use of the closed bridge will assist 44 small businesses and approximately 2,500 jobs, provide long-term infrastructure improvements and alleviate inaccessibility to public services, the communication said.

The borough considers the bridge stormwater infrastructure because its collapse would inhibit the flow of Black Creek, which accumulates stormwater from West Hazleton and surrounding region, officials said. Closure of the bridge has forced detours through a residential neighborhood.

Councilman Kevin Lescavage had proposed a $6.5 million American Rescue allocation for the 110-acre airport complex, saying updates are needed to keep it operational.