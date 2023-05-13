Corvette owners may take part in the West Pittston/Exeter Memorial Day Parade on May 29. Corvettes will be lining up at Agolino’s parking lot at 11:00 a.m. The parade steps off at 11:30 a.m.

WEST PITTSTON/EXETER – The annual West Pittston/Exeter Memorial Day Parade will take place on Monday, May 29, stepping off at West Pittston at 11:30 a.m.

According to parade organizer, Ron Gitkos, the parade will line up at 11:00 a.m. at the corner of Linden St. and Wyoming Ave.

Gitkos asks all Corvette owners are urged to participate in the parade. Anyone with a Corvette should meet at Agolino’s parking lot at the corner of Luzerne and Wyoming Avenues.

The parade will head south on Wyoming Ave. ending at Wyoming Area Catholic.

Gitkos requests everyone to display the American flag over the Memorial Day weekend.