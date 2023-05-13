WEST PITTSTON – The annual Vettes for Vets fundraiser to benefit the West Pittston American Legion, Post 542, 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo, will be held at the Agolino’s Restaurant parking lot on Sunday, June 11, from noon to 3 p.m.

Event creator, Ron Gitkos, former owner of West Side Auto at the corner of Montgomery and Wyoming avenues, is pleased to announce the return of Vettes for Vets.

The event was held for many years at the service station, but was halted during the pandemic and eventually the retirement of Gitkos from the auto repair industry.

The return of the event will be at its new location at Agolino’s parking lot at the corner of Luzerne and Wyoming Avenues.

Related Video

All Corvette owners are welcomed to enter their vehicle for the car show.

There will be raffles, 50-50, music by a DJ and food donated by B3Q Smokehouse.

All money raised will benefit the West Pittston American Legion, Post 542, 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo.