Ten-year-old Nick Speicher is shown placing his tickets for prizes raffled off at the end of the Little Eric’s Foundation’s Wiffleball Tournament.

Fouteen-year-old West Pittston resident Sophia Wardell is about to take a cut at the incoming wiffleball.

Southpaw Mitchell Rusinchak focuses on the wiffleball during the 6th Annual Little Eric’s Wiffleball Tournament at the West Pittston Little League on Sunday, June 4.

WEST PITTSTON — The ever-popular Little Eric’s Wiffleball Classic returned to the West Pittston Little League on Sunday, June 4 when dozen of teams gathered to honor the late Eric Speicher, Jr. and to raise money for Little Eric’s Foundation (LEF). The 6th annual classic began early in the morning with a balloon launch in Eric, Jr.’s memory. The all-day tournament fielded 36 teams totaling 180 participants.

Eric Speicher, Jr. passed away from brain cancer on Dec. 23, 2013 at the age of 14 after a 2½-year battle. LEF was created in Eric’s name in hopes of bringing awareness to pediatric brain tumor cancer.

“This is our second-biggest fundraiser,” Eric Speicher, Sr. said. “Our biggest is the Casino Night in September, but this one we actually wanted to do something that is geared towards kids.”

The tournament had four divisions: 7 to 9-years-old; 10 to 12; 13 to 15; 16 and over. Team size is limited to five players.

“Overall since 2014, we’ve donated over $350,000 to research and we are around close to 40 local kids where we’ve donated to them while going through (cancer) treatments.”

Speicher, Sr. said most of the money donated to research goes to New York City’s Sloan Kettering’s Cycle for Survival program. Because of the large amount of money LEF has donated to Sloan Kettering, the foundation gets to choose where they would like the money be funneled.

“We rely on Dr. Mike and Eric’s oncologist at Sloan to let us know what would be the best avenue for that money to go to, the biggest need,” Speicher added.

While a student at Wyoming Area, Eric, Jr. was involved in basketball and baseball making the wiffleball tournament an appropriate fundraiser.

“We got our team together about a week or two ago,” Sophia Wardell, 14, who was participating in her third year of the tournament, said. “It’s a good event and a good cause and it’s a fun time.”

E.J. Weston, of Jessup, was on hand for the event for the second year. Weston, who is the current Valley View High School head softball coach, was delighted to participate.

“I think it’s a wonderful day and the kids love it, it’s for a great cause,” Weston said. “I know how beloved the Speicher family and what an integral part of the community they are so the response today doesn’t surprise me.”

Little Eric’s Foundation relies on fundraisers and donations to support their cause and continue their mission. For further information on Little Eric’s Foundation, visit https://littleericsfoundation.org or to donate, go to https://tinyurl.com/3kuppn9b.