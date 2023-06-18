From left, Fred Melvin, Bernie Serbin, John “Oscar” Jurosky attended the Wyoming Area class of 1973 gathering at American Grill.

Attending the Wyoming Area class of 1973 gathering at American Grill are, left to right: Nancy Krause LaNunziata, Elizabeth Rutkowski, Brenda Dymond Bitters.

EXETER – Members of the Wyoming Area High School Class of 1973 gathered Wednesday evening at American Grill in Exeter to celebrate 50 years after receiving their high school diplomas.

Originally scheduled for June 7, the class’s actual graduating date, the event was postponed a week due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

The class will celebrate its 50th anniversary reunion on Sept. 16 at the Swoyersville American Legion pavilion.

Interested classmates are asked to email their mailing address to dottymartin@comcast.net.