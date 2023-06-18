With Agolino’s Restaurant main parking lot full, Luzerne Avenue was partially blocked off to accommodate additional Corvettes. Additional Corvettes were parked at Agolino’s secondary parking lot across the street from the restaurant.

Various Corvette models were represented at the Vettes for Vets car show at the parking lot of Agolino’s Restaurant, West Pittston.

Vettes for Vets returned to West Pittston after a three-year pause, close to 70 Corvettes participated in the 2023 car show where proceeds from the show went to the American Legion Post 542 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo.

WEST PITTSTON – The Vettes for Vets Corvette car show returned after a three-year layoff with a great response to the fundraiser at Agolino’s Restaurant parking lot.

All proceeds benefited the American Legion Post 542 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo.

Event organizers Ron Gitkos and his daughter Keri Ann Vermac were pleased with the return of the event praising Corvette owners, fundraisers, volunteers, B3Q Smokehouse for donating food, along with special thanks to the Agolino family for use of the parking lot.

The weather cooperated making Gitkos and Corvette owners happy during the three-hour fundraiser. Part of Luzerne Avenue was blocked off to traffic to allow Corvette overflow parking as well as utilizing Agolino’s second parking lot.

Donated raffle baskets and items and a 50/50 were given away as prizes.

This was the first year at Agolino’s Restaurant’s parking lot, which provided ample space to accommodate nearly 70 Corvettes.