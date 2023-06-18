Officials of Pittston Township, police force, family and friends, joined the athletes from Victory Sports baseball in the first-ever dance at Pittston Township on Thursday evening.

Anet Yaglowski, left, and her daughter Amanda enjoyed pizza and soda before taking to the dance floor at Victory Sports Summer Dance at Pittston Township.

Eddie Appnel, right, along with Richie Kossuth and Henry Pehala, entertained the athletes of Victory Sports baseball during the first annual Summer Dance at Pittston Township. The athletes were treated to pizza and soda for the evening.

Several dozen athletes from Victory Sports as well as parents, guardians and escorts were on hand for the first-ever Summe Dance held at the Bryden Street Park, Pittston Township, on Thursday.

PITTSTON TWP. – Victory Sports Baseball League gathered at Pittston Township for its first-ever summer dance.

Organized by Fred DeSanto, league president, the athletes were treated to pizza and soda and were entertained with live music by Richie Kossuth, Henry Pahala and Eddie Appnel.

Pittston Township Chief of Police Lena Angelella spoke briefly on her being able to acquire 20 bicycle helmets donated by Walmart for Victory Sports bike-riding program.

Victory Sports baseball season kicks off on July 13 at the West Pittston Little League.