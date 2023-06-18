❮
❯
PITTSTON TWP. – Victory Sports Baseball League gathered at Pittston Township for its first-ever summer dance.
Organized by Fred DeSanto, league president, the athletes were treated to pizza and soda and were entertained with live music by Richie Kossuth, Henry Pahala and Eddie Appnel.
Pittston Township Chief of Police Lena Angelella spoke briefly on her being able to acquire 20 bicycle helmets donated by Walmart for Victory Sports bike-riding program.
Victory Sports baseball season kicks off on July 13 at the West Pittston Little League.