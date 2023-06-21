The Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority board voted Tuesday to accept Andrew Reilly’s resignation as executive director and name Margaret Thomas the acting executive director.

Thomas currently works as the administrative assistant and program manager and has been an authority employee for more than 40 years, officials said.

Reilly is leaving county government to work as the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority’s chief executive officer starting July 6.

After holding other county positions, Reilly was promoted to oversee the county’s community development office in 2006.

He took on the additional role of also managing the redevelopment authority in early 2010 after prior director Allen Bellas was charged as part of a sweeping federal corruption probe.

Back then, prior commissioners encouraged the dual role, saying it would help county officials keep better tabs on authority activities. Reilly’s temporary assignment eventually became a permanent one.

It’s unclear whether the county administration and authority’s five-citizen oversight board will consider continuing a shared position.

The county administration is in the process of posting a public advertisement seeking applicants for the community development director position.

Authority Board member Stephen Phillips said Tuesday he was accepting Reilly’s resignation “most reluctantly” and that he hopes to continue interacting with Reilly in his new role.

Board member Mark Rabo wished Reilly the best in his new endeavor and said any past disagreements he had with Reilly were “out of respect, not out of malice.”

July 3 will be Reilly’s last day as authority executive director.

He thanked staff and current and past boards, saying the authority continues to grow and develop more steady sources of income.

“It’s really been a privilege and an honor to serve as executive director,” Reilly told the board, receiving applause.

The authority board agreed to bring back an experienced prior worker on an as-needed basis to assist Thomas while she is temporarily handling authority oversight, although the compensation details were still being worked out.

Rabo said he is confident in appointing Thomas as acting director because she has many years of valuable institutional knowledge.

Although permanent replacement plans are still in flux, Rabo said the board must ensure there is a “succession plan for continuity of the organization.”

