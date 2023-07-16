Gov. Josh Shapiro addresses a press conference at the Pittston Memorial Library on Wednesday morning regarding the $1.16 billion broadband upgrade for all of Pennsylvanians allowing internet access to the entire Commonwealth.

Jessica Lane, Pittston Memorial Library executive director, started off Wednesday, July 12 press conference with PA Gov. Josh Shapiro announcing Pennsylvania getting $1.15 billion towards broadband improvements in the Commonwealth.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, right, spent a few moments speaking to Pittston Area School District’s Superintendent Kevin Booth after a press conference at the Pittston Memorial Library.

PITTSTON — As Gov. Josh Shapiro detailed his plan to use $1.6 billion in federal funds to bring high-speed, affordable broadband to every Pennsylvania community, a group of visually challenged people sat in the back and liked what they heard.

Shapiro was at the Pittston Memorial Library Tuesday morning to talk about the funding and how the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) will create a five-year plan to connect every Pennsylvanian to high-speed affordable internet.

Kristin Ahearn, Prevention of Blindness Coordinator for Northeast Sight Services in Exeter, accompanied four visually-challenged clients who are participating in the agency’s MYWork program. They are working with Michelle Mikitish, executive director of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce.

One of the participants lives in Sugar Notch and she said internet service there is “decent, but it could be better.”

Ahearn said having high-speed broadband would help the clients have easier access to the internet, allowing them to learn more and at a faster pace.

“It would offer our clients so much more,” Ahearn said. “And it would make the internet available to them without any problems.”

Helping visually-challenged people is just one example of how having access to broadband will help Pennsylvanians across the state.

Last month, Shapiro announced that the Commonwealth will receive $1.16 billion to expand broadband infrastructure to communities that currently lack reliable, affordable, high-speed internet access as a part of President Joe Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative.

Across Luzerne County, Shapiro said residents have varying access to broadband services.

“More than 7,000 locations in Luzerne County are currently unserved or under-served,” Shapiro said. “We are working to change that so every Luzerne County resident can access reliable, affordable, high-speed internet, which will lead to better health outcomes, better education outcomes, and better economic outcomes.

Shapiro added that across Pennsylvania, more than 276,000 households, businesses, schools, and libraries don’t have access to broadband at all — and another 52,000 don’t have access to broadband they can rely on when they need it.

“Connecting people to high speed, affordable internet, right now, will help grow our economy and strengthen our communities,” Shapiro said. “My Administration is ready to do that work.”

Shapiro thanked federal partners like President Biden, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright for helping to secure the funding.

Shapiro said the $1.16 billion funding will be administered by the PBDA, which is in the process of creating a five-year action plan that will put broadband in every community across Pennsylvania.

“The nearly $1.2 billion in federal funding is a historic win for Pennsylvania and will help provide the resources we need to finally make ‘internet for all’ a reality so Pennsylvanians can live more successful and healthier lives,” said Brandon Carson, Executive Director of the PBDA.

Carson said the PBDA worked with Penn State Extension to identify more than 50,000 locations in Pennsylvania that lack access to high-speed internet, but weren’t included in the federal government’s initial map. He said the Federal Communications Commission has upheld 32,000 of those submitted, making those locations eligible for federal funding and helping to ensure Pennsylvania received its share.

The PBDA is now working to complete a five-year action plan for Pennsylvania, which will set the vision for the implementation of the funds and the PBDA plans to begin awarding sub-grants to approved, eligible applicants in 2024.

Jeffrey K. Box, President & CEO at NEPA Alliance, said he and his staff are extremely pleased with Shapiro’s leadership in bringing affordable and better broadband to the region and the Commonwealth.

“We work with communities and small businesses everyday that need improved internet service so they can grow business and create jobs here in Northeastern PA,” Box said.

Also attending Shapiro’s news conference were Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township, and Mayor Mike Lombardo of Pittston.

Jessica Lane, director of the Pittston memorial Library, welcomed Shapiro and praised the broadband expansion effort.

“It’s time close the visual divide,” Lane said.

Shapiro agreed, adding, “Being able to connect to the internet is not a luxury — it’s a necessity.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.