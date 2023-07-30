‘Team Avery’ donated $1,700 to Blue Chip Farm Animal Rescue on Thursday. First row, from left: Veronica Carey, Gabby Skula, Corbie Braun, Blue Chip fundraising director; Avery Dietrick of Avery’s Lemonade Stand; and Maddy Malloy. Back row, from left: Max Shupp, Zach Conners and Ben Shupp.

DALLAS — Avery Dietrick has a simple explanation why she started her lemonade stand four years ago to raise money for non-kill animal shelters.

“I just love animals,” Dietrick said. “It’s kind of hard for these shelters to raise all the money they need to take care of their animals.”

Avery Dietrick is 10 years old and she started her “Avery’s Lemonade Stand at the home of her grandparents, Frank and Jeannette Killian of Duryea.

“Avery has always had a love for animals and she wanted a way to give back to the shelters,” said her mother, Kristen Dietrick.

Avery has raised money for non-kill shelters like Blue Chip Farm Animal Rescue in Dallas, where she and her fundraising friends presented a check for $1,700 on Thursday.

Avery has also raised money for Laura’s Hope Rescue in Hop Bottom, and Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in South Abington Township.

Over the years, her mom said the lemonade stand has grown to offer not just fresh squeezed lemonade, but hot dogs, popcorn, tie-dyed t-shirts, jewelry and homemade baked goods made by Avery’s grandmother, Cathy, and her great aunts, Carol, Mary, and Nettie.

Avery’s friends also help out with the stand, and they all really enjoy raising money for the animals. Those friends joined Avery on Thursday to present the check to Blue Chip — Maddy Malloy, 10, of Pittston; Gabby Skula, 9, Jenkins Township; and Veronica Carey, 10, Jenkins Township. Two members of “Team Avery” were not able to attend: Addie Joyce, 11, Clarks Summit; and Sloane Twardowski, 10, Pittston.

Also at Thursday’s check presentation were Zach Conners and Max and Ben Shupp, all 14, who also help out at the lemonade stand.

Corbie Braun, fundraising director at Blue Chip, accepted the check on behalf of Marge Bart, founder of the shelter, who was unavailable.

“These kids are terrific,” Braun said. “We really appreciate what they have done to help us provide care for our animals. This is really very special.”

Avery’s parents, Kristen and Ronnie, said they have always instilled the importance of giving back to the community and the great joy that brings.

“Avery has a heart of gold,” her mom said. “And we’re beyond proud of the accomplishments she’s made at such a young age.”

Her mom said Avery is a straight-A student at Pittston Area where she plays soccer and does competitive cheerleading at Cross Valley Cheer.

“Avery wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up,” Kristen said. “She hopes to attend Cornell University — she even has a Cornell sweatshirt already.”

Avery’s grandfather, Frank Killian, said the lemonade stand started small, but it has grown every year.

“It’s amazing what Avery and her friends have done to raise so much money,” Killian said. “And the support of the community has been terrific. The elected officials in Duryea have always been there for Avery. Avery realizes that these animals depend on people to help out. There are so many abandoned animals who need a home and until they find their home, shelters like Blue Chip are essential to care for them.”

Braun said Blue Chip currently has 60 dogs awaiting adoption and 65 cats and 20 rabbits. Avery and her friends couldn’t wait to meet some of them.

Braun took Avery and her friends to see a few puppies and then they toured Blue Chip and met most of the animals just to say hello.

Avery said she intends to keep holding her annual lemonade-plus fundraising event every year in front of her grandparents house in Duryea.

“Avery has such a good heart,” her mom said.

Avery and her team members said they want to do what they can to help.

“Like I said, we just love animals.”

More about Blue Chip

In a 2022 Times Leader story, Marge Bart said she established her Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge in 2002 because she believes there are no bad animals, however given poor situations they are given little choice but to resort to bad behavior.

“It saddens us to see any animal surrendered for reasons that are totally preventable,” Bart said in the story. “People get a dog that is not suitable for their living conditions, such as they are not allowed pets where they live, they are not home enough, and the excuses go on and on. The pet pays the price in the end.

“When we adopt out a pet, they have been seen by a vet and all there shots, microchip and spay/neuter are included in the adoption fee.”

On the Blue Chip Farm website it states, “We keep bellies full, beds warm, and tails wagging. Here at BCF, there is a steadfast belief that every life matters. We work, every day, to provide the very best care to the animals at our shelter. We happily take them in and care for them until they find a forever home, or for as long as they need us to. We are proud to be a no-kill organization. Our animals receive no eviction notice.

Bart said for the past 21 years, Blue Chip’s mission has been to provide care, comfort, and safety to every single animal, and they have done so solely through the support of donations.

Bart said Blue Chip has always depended on its volunteers. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older; however, children ages 13 and older may volunteer and/or work with the animals if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at all times.

For more information, or to volunteer or donate, contact Marge Bart at:

Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge

974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612

Email: bcfanimalrefuge@gmail.com

Phone: 570-333-5265

FAX: 570-333-4986

