Children in the Cookie Corner Pre-School daycare class are pictured. First row, from left: Alyvia Dailey, Joseph Warenda, Eva Clark, Julian Susek, Isabella Dragg and Johnny Eviston. Second row, Hudson Kayrish, Evelyn Dunn, Ilaria Britzke, Grayson Tomsak, and Jackson Laubach. Third row, Matthew Nowak, Miles Bravyak, Brayden Bowen, Amelia Maslar, Isabelle Barnhart and Kinley Jo Gobbler. Absent from photo Briella Smith and Myles DePriest.

Children in the Cookie Corner afternoon Pre-K are pictured. First row, from left: Aria Langdon, Benjamin Kruk, Robert Reedy, Ryan Johnson, London Smith and Adeline Madonia. Second row: Antonio Africa, Myles DePriest, Ryan Jones, Owen Zalinski, Lincoln Gonoe and Hudson Tierney. Third row: Benjamin Hogan, Jacob Seltzer, Aberdeen Lowe, Evelyn Hiller, Hudson Kayrish, Cameron Gilligan and Stella Borzell.

The Cookie Corner recently held its annual graduation program for pre-kindergarten children and their families.

The program included songs, poetry, sign language and the presentation of diplomas. A “Rock N Roll Musical” segment was added as a surprise for those attending. Graduates were attired in caps and gowns and refreshments were served at the conclusion of each program.