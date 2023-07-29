Holy Rosary School recently honored its eighth grade graduating class with a liturgical commencement. Students received their diplomas as well as academic achievement awards. Rev. Michael Bryant celebrated the graduation liturgy. Pictured are the graduates. First row, from left: Lia Limongelli, Emma Bednar, Leesha Chludzinski, Isabella DeQuevedo, Lauren Marranca, Lily Rupprecht. Second row: Mrs. Melissa Skutack Principal, Dylan Klush, Gabriel Snyder, Jason Concepcion, Zachary Connors, Andrew Halko, Mrs. Debbie Brady -Teacher. Third row: Ethan Aftewicz, Jack DeSanto, Thomas Gilchrist, Benjamin Shupp, Max Shupp, Jordan Talarico, Kellen Kroski, Chase Sciandra and Aiden Firestone.