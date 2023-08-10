WEST PITTSTON – Where in the world is Marion Lorne?

The West Pittston Historical Society (WPHS) is currently holding a “Where is Marion Lorne?” contest in the Borough of West Pittston.

Marion Lorne, a West Pittston native, is none other than Aunt Clara from the 1960s/1970s-hit comedy, “Bewitched” starring Elizabeth Montgomery.

Even though Lorne co-starred in only 27 episodes of the 254, she is immortalized as the bumbling Aunt Clara.

Lorne had acted in 10 TV and movie productions that included The Graduate, Mister Peepers, and Strangers on a Train.

The WPHS has a five-foot cutout of Lorne as Aunt Clara that will be placed in different locations in the Borough and the first one to find the cutout is asked to take a photo of it and either emailing the photo with the location to westpittstonhistory@gmail.com.

The first person emailing it in will be entered into a drawing for gift cards to local businesses.

“During your walk, run or ride around West Pittston watch for Marion in a window or on a porch,” Mary Portelli, WPHS president, said. “Marion will be moving around town too so keep your eyes open for her.”

Portelli added the Bewitched, Befuddled and Bewildered Marion Lorne Film Festival would be taking place on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 at The Slope Amphitheatre from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

On Friday, four Bewitched episodes will be shown co-starring Lorne as Aunt Clara.

On Saturday, the movie Strangers on a Train will be shown.

The WPHS and the Downtown Pittston Partnership are co-sponsoring the event.

Free popcorn and one bottle of water will be offered to film festivalgoers.

Marion Lorne MacDougall was born on Aug. 12, 1883, 140-years ago. She died on May 9, 1968 during her run on Bewitched.