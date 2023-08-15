YATESVILLE — Pittston Area School Board’s August meeting agenda Tuesday was heavy with personnel moves, and Board President Rosanne Ricotta said at the end that a special meeting may be called before school starts Aug. 28.

The board also approved the filing of property tax assessment appeals against properties deemed to be under-assessed by Keystone Realty Advisors, a company that reviews property assessments for the district. All three were owned by Limited Liability Corporations: 200 Boylan Drive LLC, Todd Arthurs Holdings LLC and NEPA Ventures LLC. Superintendent Kevin Booth said after the meeting that he did not know the exact properties.

In personnel, the board appointed Robert Simonette as a school resource officer, keeping the total number of officers in the district at four, Justine Lyman as Least Restrictive Environment educational assistant, and Tamara Chesniak and Kenneth Bryden as COVID 19 long-term substitute-student/cyber support teachers. The COVID positions are funded with federal relief money that must be spent this year, and Booth said once the money is exhausted the district will evaluate if the positions should be maintained.

The board accepted the resignation of Mara Davis from her position of Zero Conflict Club moderator, and approved her transfer from learning support to English Language Arts.

Nine people were approved for the substitute teacher list: Victoria McNulty, Sofia Muta, Kenneth Bryden and Tamara Chesniak as long term COVID subs; Gianna Manzo and Julie Maury for English grades 7-12, Jessica Lane for English 7-12 and English as Second Language all grades; and Matthew Yekel and Christian Killino for social studies grades 7-12.

The board also:

• Agreed to donate $3,800 to the newly formed Power Lifting Club, and approved formation of a Power Lifting Club in the Middle School.

• Approved agreements with Yatesville Bus Company and Pace Transportation Inc. to continue providing student transportation.

• Approved admitting anyone 62 or older be admitted to school district activities free of charge with proper identification.

• Accepted the resignations of Andrew Healey as assistant varsity wrestling coach, Danielle McAndrew as social studies teacher and Ellen Taylor as Intermediate Center educational assistant.

• Accepted the retirement of Sal Latona as audio/visual technician.

