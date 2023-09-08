PITTSTON — Family and friends of the late Richard P. Kazmerick are raising funds in his memory to start a fund to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with the financial support they need to turn their business visions into tangible realities.

Kazmerick, who died in a motor vehicle accident on Oct. 15, 2022, at the age of 58, was a former chairman of the board at the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce (GPCC).

He spent over 45 years in the banking industry, helping many businesses find a path to success.

In honoring Kazmerick, event sponsor Dr. Tiffany Griffiths; entertainment sponsor, Community Bank; matching gift sponsor, Mericle Commercial Real Estate Service, along with GPCC and SBC, will hold the 1st Annual Mr. Blue Sky Memorial Fundraiser benefitting the Richard Kazmerick Small Business Kick-Start Fund on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the SBC, 635 S Main St, Pittston. Cost: $25 per person and all ages is invited.

The event will feature live music by PicturePerfect. There will be food, games, basket raffles, memorial t-shirts and SBC award-winning beer.

“Small businesses play a crucial role in driving local economies and fostering innovation,” Michelle Mikitish, GPCC president, said. “Unfortunately, many individuals with promising business ideas often face significant financial barriers when trying to transform their dreams into reality and no one knew this better than former Board Chair of the GPCC, Rick Kazmerick.

“Over his 45 year banking career, Rick helped many businesses find a path to success and left a lasting impression on our community with his caring personality, zest for life and boisterous laugh. He was the epitome of what a man should be and an inspiration to everyone who knew him.”

Kazmerick worked in the banking industry serving clients with open arms and a welcoming smile. He treated everyone like family, supported numerous organizations and served on the boards of many. He most recently served as president of the board of the GPCC, a director for the Wyoming Valley Chamber and sat on the board for United Way of Wyoming Valley.

Kazmerick’s favorite song was “Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra, which was his ring tone on his phone selected by his wife, Theresa. The song was upbeat and happy, which reflected Kazmerick the man. It is how everyone remembers him.