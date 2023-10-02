A vote on funding for a project to help stop water infiltration on the east side of the Luzerne County Courthouse sub-basement was removed from last week’s council voting agenda.

County Operational Services Division Head Gregory Kurtz said council members want further explanation on the prospective contractor and technique that will be used to address the leaks before they vote.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo also said council members have an opportunity to examine the area that will be repaired.

A study of the situation determined the foundation wall facing River Street must be sealed with a specialized product due to the foundation’s depth, the infiltration location and other factors, according to the agenda.

The administration has asked council to amend the capital plan to provide $205,000 to complete the first phase of the project, and additional funding must be identified in a future capital plan to complete the second phase, the administration said.

To come up with the $205,000 needed for the first phase, the administration proposes council reduce a prior capital plan allocation for road/bridge department warehouse pavement resurfacing from $407,757 to $202,757.

A vote on introducing the ordinance was removed from the agenda.

Located below the heavily-used basement of the historic structure, the sub-basement mostly houses mechanical equipment, surplus inventory and building/grounds maintenance office space.

Penn Place

On the subject of leaks, Kurtz said he is making arrangements for a contractor to complete emergency repairs to address water infiltration in the budget/finance office area on the third floor of the county’s Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Kurtz said the leak has been traced to the window area.

The administration has been discussing the possible need for new windows and flashing at the Penn Place building.

Airport board

Council voted last week to appoint Amy Frenchko to the Forty Fort Airport Advisory Board, which oversees the county-owned Wyoming Valley Airport.

More seats must be filled. Two citizens appointed earlier this month — John Sedor and Jeffrey Williams — both declined their appointments. In addition, Nanda Palissery has resigned from the board.

PD contract

Chief Public Defender Steven Greenwald obtained council approval to upgrade the office’s case management system through a $59,400 contract with existing vendor Justice Works LLC.

Greenwald said the system hasn’t been updated in 15 years, and the current software will lose technical support by the middle of 2024. The new version will include a feature allowing lawyers to access cases through a mobile app on their phones, the submission said.

Courtroom work

The county court administration has approved a $196,500 contract with Panzitta Enterprises in Wilkes-Barre for courtroom renovations, including fitting out space for Courtrooms 8 and 9 at the courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, according to an online posting.

Council recently earmarked funds for the project.

Election workers

The county election bureau is again seeking 20 temporary election day workers for the Nov. 7 general election.

Applications are due Oct. 12, and the position pays $20 per hour.

The workers will assist with mail ballot processing and other tasks under the supervision of the election director.

Information is posted under the human resources department career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org.

Those hired must be available for work from 6:30 a.m. until midnight — earlier if all ballots are counted before then. An approximately two-hour training session also must be attended on Nov. 6.

It is possible additional assignments will be made after the Nov. 7 general election if a recount is necessary, the posting said.

