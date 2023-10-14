We are about two weeks away from the magical dress up day of Halloween; a holiday that every child looks forward to each and every year.

Apparently, it’s a holiday that you never forget even into your adult years and so much so that parents even dress up for trick or treat day.

Some of the best memories of childhood were dressing up for Halloween and planning your route for the night. Well, back in a day we just didn’t go out one night to treats, we went two days before. I’m not sure why that was common back then, but it was.

Early on, my parents went to the local department store and bought us costumes in a box. They were usually one piece that you slide in to and tie it up in the back and of course; you got the mask to go with it.

As we grew out of the boxed costumes, we started to make our own. When I was in a pinch, I dressed up as a hippie, well, my interpretation of what a hippie would look like.

It was always a great night of fun and laughter and back in a day, we had to sing for our treat. Today the kids (and parents) just open their bags and in go the goodies.

Our treats were something like fruit, a candy bar and if you were lucky, someone would give you a nickel, dime or quarter.

One stop we all made growing up in West Pittston was “The Mansion” located on the 200 block of Delaware Avenue, at the corner of Fourth Street and Delaware.

The house itself was a mystery, as rumors would fly about it being haunted. The Hughes family that owned it was hardly ever seen at the property, which heightened the mystery behind the house. All we knew was the house was huge.

The property was large and it had a carriage house and, what we believed was, a servant’s house.

The line going into the mansion was always long, and we were never allowed in the house and received only an apple at the double doors.

Today, the Pugliese family owns the house and they own Halloween. Each year for many years, Mike and his wife Elaine, go all out and really kicked it up a notch and it’s pretty spectacular actually. Okay, it’s not so much Mike, it’s all Elaine; she lives for Halloween.

After a few years of making Halloween a special event, the neighbors started to follow suit and then it started to spill into the 300 hundred block as well.

Enter John Phillips, he and his family moved into a home across the street from the Puglieses, and he got into the act by including oversized animatronic figures, smoke machines, and more. Naturally other neighbors decided to up their game and over the last few years, the crowds that gather are incredible.

I’ve talked to many of the homeowners in the two blocks and on Halloween night might give as many as 1,000 treats out, so even more.

The word has gotten out to local communities and now people come from far and wide to the 200 and 300 blocks of Delaware Avenue.

Other neighborhoods in West Pittston have been getting in the act, and there are pockets of streets that are going all out for the spooky holiday.

To capitalize on the Halloween fervor, a few people on Delaware Avenue thought it would be a great idea if the street would band together and give the evening a title; they came up with West Pittston being Halloweentown.

It is pretty catchy and other than West Pittston being known for the Cherry Blossom and floods, why not do something positive?

The Delaware Avenue phenomenon is a yearly extravaganza regardless if you attach a name to it or not, it’s going to happen, so if it is happening, why not bring positivity and notoriety to Halloween?

West Pittston Mayor Angelo Alfano and I spoke shortly after he took office, and we talked about bringing something to the borough and we tossed around a few ideas and we still are brainstorming on ideas.

When Halloweentown was brought up, the mayor was all about it; and quite frankly, I thought it was a step in the right direction. Perhaps ideas breed ideas and maybe West Pittston can go from Halloweentown to another town event.

We see other communities doing multiple events, why can’t West Pittston?

I challenge the people of West Pittston to come up with ideas on how to bring West Pittston to the forefront.

My feelings on Halloween and Halloweentown – let kids be kids.

