Council members make another stop on American Rescue recipient tour

Linda Loop, founder and CEO of Dress for Success Luzerne County, told visiting county council members a story that captured the essence of her organization.

A woman approached her at a local home improvement store saying she had received help from Loop and the nonprofit five years earlier.

In addition to providing workforce clothing and accessories to help struggling women become economically self-sufficient, the nonprofit provides a range of support services and skill workshops.

The woman told Loop she has a good job with a local employer and was at the store that day to pick up a carpet shampooer because she just closed on her first home purchase.

Approximately 350 to 400 women receive assistance from the Wilkes-Barre nonprofit annually. Most of the clients are single parents 25 to 35 years old — many victims of domestic violence, Loop said.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo and Council members John Lombardo, LeeAnn McDermott, Tim McGinley, Matthew Mitchell, Brian Thornton and Gregory S. Wolovich Jr. stopped there Wednesday as part of an ongoing tour of federal American Rescue Plan recipients. Council allocated $147,150 to the nonprofit.

The visits aim to show the public the uses of $55 million in awards to 113 outside entities.

Loop said the American Rescue funds helped cover an array of needs at the nonprofit, including new computers that women can use to prepare resumes, research jobs and create professional email accounts.

McGinley said every square inch of the nonprofit’s space is put to good use, and he agreed with Loop that the nonprofit’s name and clothing assistance does not fully credit all the services provided to empower women.

“I am surprised at all you do here,” agreed Thornton.

Passing through a long hallway lined with organized racks of steam-cleaned clothes, Loop showed them a small conference room used for training and group sessions, an area resembling a clothing store, a makeup station and a mirror.

“This is where the magic happens,” Loop said of the mirror where deflated women first get a glimpse of their transformation. “You can see them standing taller.”

Attorney Cathy O’Donnell, who serves on the nonprofit’s board, said more women need — and are receiving —work shoes and clothing they cannot afford to start jobs in warehouses, restaurants and nursing homes or other medical facilities.

The nonprofit also worked with McDermott, Crocamo and county prison administration for permission to purchase prison library books and hold group sessions to connect with female inmates who may need their help upon release.

Dress for Success also is purchasing feminine hygiene products for inmates who don’t have $12 for a box of tampons, Loop said.

The nonprofit paid $42.50 this week so one woman could obtain an updated identification card needed for employment. Another woman newly released from prison and headed for in-patient substance use disorder treatment was brought to the nonprofit to receive a suitcase with clothes and other necessities.

Loop told council she is interested in opening another center in the Hazleton area to service southern county residents who cannot travel to Wilkes-Barre.

“Everybody sees the clothes, but it’s the programs we do that are more important,” Loop told council.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.