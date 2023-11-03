As part of the ongoing American Rescue Plan recipient tour, several Luzerne County Council members participated in a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday for a new bridge in West Hazleton.

Council earmarked $850,000 in federal American Rescue funds toward rehabilitation of the Jaycee Drive Bridge over Black Creek.

Closure of the bridge due to deterioration has forced detours through a residential neighborhood, and borough officials said its collapse would inhibit the flow of Black Creek, which accumulates stormwater from West Hazleton and surrounding communities.

West Hazleton officials had attended county meetings to advocate for the project, saying the bridge closure greatly limits access to 50 businesses employing 2,500, creating concerns if there is a fire or chemical spill.

Related Video

Doli Construction, based in Chalfont, received the $1.5 million contract to replace the superstructure and wing walls on the south side of the span, officials said Thursday. Work will proceed through the winter to meet a target completion of June.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo told the group the earmark shows council did not exclude the county’s southern half in its American Rescue awards, as some had predicted.

“This is how it is when we all collaborate and cooperate,” she said.

Council Vice Chairman John Lombardo, who works in emergency services, told the group council members will return to see the finished project. Council members LeeAnn McDermott, Matthew Mitchell and Gregory S. Wolovich Jr. also were in attendance.

“The success of this project is a result of municipal, county and state governments all working together to prioritize public safety and vital infrastructure,” Mitchell said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.