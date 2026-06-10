Plymouth resident Megan Kocher was elected the new Luzerne County Democratic Party chair during Wednesday’s reorganization meeting, representatives said.

A Nanticoke native, Kocher, 27, works as a national distributed field manager with Rural Organizing.

She has bachelor’s degrees in political science and history from Wilkes University and a master’s degree in criminal justice from California Coast University.

Kocher said she started getting actively involved in Democratic campaigns and issues that prioritize working-class values while she was a college student. In September 2025, the county party’s executive committee elected her the committee chair, with a focus on organizing regular meetings, supporting district chairs, and facilitating conversations about party needs, she said.