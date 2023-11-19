EXETER –Exeter Events will be sponsoring the borough’s 2nd Annual Turkey Trot, a 5K run combined with a 1-mile fun run starting and ending at St. Barbara Parish Church parking lot at Erie St. on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m.

Lori DeAngelo and Mara Valenti, Turkey Trot co-chairs, said they are anticipating over 150 runners/walkers for event.

DeAngelo said the profits of the Turkey Trot would go toward the Wyoming Area Scholarship Program.

“As we did last year, we will be offering two Wyoming Area seniors who sign up to walk or run, an opportunity to receive one of our scholarships,” Lori DeAngelo stated.

Related Video

During the race, there will be two water stations, one at the VFW at Susquehanna Avenue and one at Park Lane.

In addition to the race, a DJ will offer music and a food truck by Ice Screamers will offer brunch items at St. Barbara’s Pavilion.

Participants are encouraged to arrive early to pick up race packets, if pre-registered. To register, go online to https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Exeter/ExeterTurkeyTrot.

Registration ends on Thursday, Nov. 23 at midnight.