PITTSTON – The seventh annual health fair sponsored by Pittston Memorial Library was held on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Nearly 30 local experts in the fields of health care, human services and mental health were on hand to answer questions from the general public.

The library has been holding the health fair since 2014 with the exception of the COVID years.

Howard Grossman, Pittston Memorial Library fundraising director and chair of the health fair, was pleased with those participating in this year’s event.

“I feel very comfortable today that we the library is providing a very important service,” Grossman said. “Health is a great industry across this region and we are making a contribution to positive information that people can collect.”

Related Video

Exhibitors such as Early Intervention in Luzerne County, Luzerne County CareerLink, Alzheimer’s Assoc., Greater Pittston YMCA, Pathway to Recovery, Northeast Highway Safety, Area Agency on Aging, Family Assoc. of NEPA, AmeriHealth Caritas PA, EMS of NEPA, Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Greater Pittston Ambulance Association took part in the 2023 health fair.

One exhibitor, The Greater Pittston YMCA, was on hand for the health fair with staffer Cortnie Perri.

“The biggest thing we (YMCA) get out of this is that sense of community,” Perri said. “What our program really aims to do is bring people together and get them out of social isolation, have people feel that sense of community, really work on their social and emotional well-being. If its one person or 20 people that stop by the table (today), if they get something out of this, I think that means a lot.”

“We also have an opportunity to showcase the library by putting on this fair.,” Grossman added. “People may be coming here for the first time who have never been to the library before so that is a positive outcome from the event.”

Mary Lou Wascavich, of Avoca, dropped by the health fair to see what was offered.

Wascavich said she was interested in what services were offered by the exhibitors participating in the event.

Grossman said he hold the health fair, once again, in 2024.