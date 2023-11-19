EXETER – The Wyoming Area Scholarship Program continues adding eight new unsolicited scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year that includes over 120 awards offered to graduating seniors.

Ninety-seven scholarships are based on class rank, towns, and specific subjects as per donor’s request, to name a few, where donors have full authority over their awards defining criteria

“We already have a new scholarship for 2024-2025, which will be developed shortly,” Rosella Fedor, Wyoming Area Scholarship Program co-chair, said. “Those donors are working on the criteria for their scholarship.”

The seniors were alerted to the program this past summer by attending mini scholarship sessions. The two chairpersons for the scholarship program are available most days in the school for questions and concerns on scholarships.

In addition to being available, the co-chairs visit senior English classes periodically with news on scholarships and as well as the opportunity to ask questions pertaining to the program.

“The Wyoming Area School District is most grateful and appreciative of the kind, thoughtful, generous donors who make this program possible,” Fedor added.

Anyone interested in offering a scholarship through this program should call Mrs. Teddy Rabel at 570-655-2836, ext.2339. She will forward your information to the chairpersons and in return, contact you.

According to Fedor, she will entertain all calls regarding new scholarships without obligation to the potential donor.