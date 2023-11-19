PITTSTON – The annual South Pittston Thanksgiving Football Classic will be held at Trippi Stadium today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $20 or a new toy of equal value to be donated to the Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) for the 2023 Christmas campaign.

According to Anthony Marranca, GPSS president, finger foods and drinks will be available free for those in attendance.

Today’s weather is expected to be a bit milder compared to last year’s game at the stadium, so Marranca is hoping for a good turnout for the game.

The annual Turkey Bowl game gave birth to the GPSS when Marranca found out the now defunct West Pittston Salvation Army’s Christmas toy drive was short of toys for children. He asked all those playing and attending the game to donate a toy.

“It’s a great day to celebrate such fantastic tradition of the old neighborhood guys from South Pittston to get together to play football,” Marranca said. “In many cases, along with the local guys, we have some people come back to the area just to play in the game.”

Marranca said donations of toys and money from the game will go towards the Christmas drive this year with GPSS.

The last GPSS toy drop off dates for 2023 are: Pittston Area’s Bob Barbieri Field House, Trippi Stadium, on Saturday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Casey Dental, 1073 Oak St, Pittston Twp., on Sunday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and McSanta Day on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at McDonalds Restaurants at Pittston (Hwy 315), Dunmore, and Luzerne.

For further information on GPSS, point your browser to https://www.facebook.com/greaterpittstonsantasquad.

GPSS is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization.