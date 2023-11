The Greater Pittston Santa Squad benefited from the annual South Pittston Turkey Bowl with monetary donations and toy drop-offs.

Grabbing a pass is Tom Granahan with Simon Girman, right, and Mike Sofchak, left, defending at the annual South Pittston Turkey Bowl game at Trippi Stadium, Yatesville on Sunday, Nov. 19, to benefit the Greater Pittston Santa Squad.

Robert Williams, left, took home the South Pittston Turkey Bowl’s MVP penguin trophy handed out by Anthony Marranca, Greater Pittston Santa Squad president.

YATESVILLE – The Greater Pittston Santa Squad, the beneficiary of the South Pittston Turkey Bowl football game, collected toys and monetary donations from the game.

Free food was offered to those attending the game.

The game has been taking place since the late 1980s.